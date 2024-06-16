Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Norwood Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Norwood Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Norwood Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Norwood Financial by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 23,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 28,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 28.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

