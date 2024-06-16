Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Buys A$50,000.16 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Marie McDonald bought 10,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.83 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.16 ($33,112.69).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Get Nufarm alerts:

Nufarm Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Nufarm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.