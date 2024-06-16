Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.16. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 238,758 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff acquired 172,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $499,348.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUVB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 254.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 748,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 537,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 551.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,354,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 1,146,794 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 81.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 528,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,534,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,424,000 after buying an additional 219,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

