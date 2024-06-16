Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Down 34.8% in May

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 81,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.
BXMX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 123,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $13.75.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
