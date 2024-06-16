Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $814.94 million and $32.18 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.59 or 0.05406300 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00045128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00017329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11689993 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $45,207,811.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

