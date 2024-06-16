Oasis Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $44.64 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $799.31 million and $44.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.11828789 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $69,236,690.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

