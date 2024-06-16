ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE OKE traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $78.10. 2,508,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Read Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.