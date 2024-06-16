ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.88 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $46.88 million and $45,014.00 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS launched on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.48453418 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $38,746.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

