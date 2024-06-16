Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup cut their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $138.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $142.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 14.9% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $167,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $248,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

