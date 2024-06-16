Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Shares of OBIO opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.42. Orchestra BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orchestra BioMed

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider William Reed Little acquired 4,000 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,013. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Orchestra BioMed stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) by 211.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Orchestra BioMed worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

