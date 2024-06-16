Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

