Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Ormat Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,703.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Granot sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $50,393.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $122,183.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $323,703.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after buying an additional 24,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $87.22.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 15.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Free Report

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.