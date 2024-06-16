Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $28,239.90 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,380.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Weinswig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mark Weinswig sold 7,159 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $83,903.48.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Mark Weinswig sold 19,990 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $186,906.50.

Ouster Stock Down 2.1 %

Ouster stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $467.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 239.89% and a negative return on equity of 88.42%. The company had revenue of $24.44 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ouster, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster during the third quarter worth approximately $6,491,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 4th quarter worth $4,585,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,328,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 164,360 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OUST shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Ouster from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

