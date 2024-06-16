Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) target price on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

About Oxford Metrics

LON OMG opened at GBX 99 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,475.00 and a beta of 0.94. Oxford Metrics has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 121.64 ($1.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.69.

Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.

