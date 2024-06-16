Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Peakstone Realty Trust comprises 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $10,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKST. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 135.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 30.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of PKST traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,226. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24.
Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -5.79%.
Peakstone Realty Trust Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
