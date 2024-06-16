Persistence (XPRT) Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days

Persistence (XPRT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Persistence token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $43.64 million and approximately $381,681.93 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 193,504,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,558,198 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence (XPRT) is a native token of the Persistence blockchain, a network facilitating the creation of financial products. XPRT is used for staking, network security, governance, and transaction fees. It incentivizes validators, developers, and users, fostering an active community. Persistence, co-founded by Tushar Aggarwal and Deepanshu Tripathi, aims to bridge traditional finance with decentralized finance (DeFi), enabling tokenization and exchange of various asset classes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

