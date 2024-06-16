PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 534.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319,289 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $113,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth about $394,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,407,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,329,416,000 after buying an additional 21,731,911 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $142,612,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,270,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,363 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.7 %

PCG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,746,688. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCG. Citigroup increased their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

