Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PECO. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Shares of PECO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,211. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

