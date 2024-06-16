PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$8.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. PHX Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.58 and a 52-week high of C$9.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$413.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$161.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total transaction of C$257,631.66. In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.01, for a total value of C$257,631.66. Also, Senior Officer Jeffery John Shafer sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$50,142.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923 and sold 118,700 shares worth $979,822. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

