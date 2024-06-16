Pineridge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000.

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. 24,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,022. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

