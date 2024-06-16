Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,758 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.40. The stock had a trading volume of 789,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,415. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.22.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

