Pineridge Advisors LLC Invests $661,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

