Pineridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. 272,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,947. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $40.57 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

