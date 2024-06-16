Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,613,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.85. 5,029,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,510. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

