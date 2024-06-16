Pineridge Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 199 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $135.65. 3,800,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,808. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.95.

Get Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.