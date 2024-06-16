Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI)

Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 102,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading decreased their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GHI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $348.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.15%.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Housing Impact Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.