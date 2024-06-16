Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Certara by 13.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 14,427 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $243,094.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Certara Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CERT traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 717,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,965. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $96.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Certara in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised Certara from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

