Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Price Performance
NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,033. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.
eXp World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World
In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,563,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $561,330. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eXp World
eXp World Company Profile
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than eXp World
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.