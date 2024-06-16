Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,033. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $943.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $276,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,563,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,275,492.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $561,330. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $11.75 price objective on shares of eXp World in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.