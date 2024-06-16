Pineridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spire by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.47. 514,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,831. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $66.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $60.65.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

