Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Benitec Biopharma Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 9.44% of Benitec Biopharma worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

