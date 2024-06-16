PlatinX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.35 Million (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $629.80 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)"

Buying and Selling PlatinX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

