Prom One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. Prom has a market cap of $172.26 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $9.44 or 0.00014177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,578.38 or 0.99998906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.36508435 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,311,128.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

