ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.38.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $143.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 260.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 483,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

