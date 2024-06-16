ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Position Raised by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1,395.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS NOBL traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $96.37. 407,797 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.