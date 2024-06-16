Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Prysmian Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.46. 106,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,208. Prysmian has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.41.

Prysmian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.2253 per share. This is a boost from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

