Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBYI

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PBYI opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. Puma Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.53 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Crestline Management LP boosted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.