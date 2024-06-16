Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.42.

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $67.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 241.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total transaction of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,150.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,399 shares of company stock worth $15,578,814. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 642,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

