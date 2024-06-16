Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Issued By Zacks Research

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $10.33. The consensus estimate for W.W. Grainger’s current full-year earnings is $39.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2025 earnings at $43.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $46.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $906.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $939.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $916.82.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

