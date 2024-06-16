Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dollarama in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.80.

TSE DOL opened at C$123.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$84.19 and a 12-month high of C$129.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$119.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.98.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total value of C$153,378.30. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,775 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,939. 2.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

