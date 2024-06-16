Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EverQuote stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $665.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.00. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $2,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,010,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares in the company, valued at $32,010,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,783. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

