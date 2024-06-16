Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.49 per share.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.29.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.94. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.