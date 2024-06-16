Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

AEP opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

