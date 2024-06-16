Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $105.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Qorvo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.67.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,647.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 22,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,214,513.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,364,647.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qorvo

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.