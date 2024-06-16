QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantaSing Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
QuantaSing Group Stock Performance
Shares of QSG stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.
About QuantaSing Group
QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.
Further Reading
