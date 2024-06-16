QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Update

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantaSing Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in QuantaSing Group stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.17% of QuantaSing Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

QuantaSing Group Stock Performance

Shares of QSG stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. QuantaSing Group has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group ( NASDAQ:QSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). QuantaSing Group had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 79.30%. The business had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantaSing Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

