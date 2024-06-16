Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $0.06 and $34.51 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00010089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,578.38 or 0.99998906 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00091504 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

