Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Has $7.18 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after buying an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,670 shares of company stock worth $178,310,008. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $231.94. 8,833,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624,135. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.94. The company has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

