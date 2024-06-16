Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. reduced its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,691 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,611,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,784,000 after acquiring an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2,060.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 326,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 26,618,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,026,128. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

