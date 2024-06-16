Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 13,464 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,464 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $92,331,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2,178.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 234,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,050,000 after buying an additional 224,192 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Service Co. International by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 608,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,796,000 after buying an additional 196,739 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 163.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,792,000 after acquiring an additional 192,119 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $532,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Victor L. Lund sold 1,011 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,606 shares in the company, valued at $532,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor L. Lund sold 7,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $532,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.1 %

SCI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.45. 1,203,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,641. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

