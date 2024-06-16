Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 1,417 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 797,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $34,011.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,553 shares of company stock worth $80,060,728 over the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $290.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.04.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.84. 3,618,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,587,438. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $611.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

