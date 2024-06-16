Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 419 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Booking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,103,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Booking stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,859.10. 143,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,266. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,667.16 and its 200-day moving average is $3,571.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,587.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.